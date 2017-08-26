300,000 Without Power As Hurricane Harvey Hovers Over Texas Coast

Updated at 9:26 a.m.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Rockport, Texas, just before 10 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm, with winds sustained at 130 mph. It weakened once it hit land, with winds decreasing to 85 mph, and was downgraded to a Category 1 as of 5 a.m. Saturday.

Ten to 20 inches of rain are expected east of I-35, the National Weather Service says. Five to 10 inches are possible along the I-35 corridor. Isolated areas could see as much as 30 inches, especially south of I-10. "Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is expected across the middle and upper Texas coast."



At 7:45 a.m., the Austin area was seeing the heaviest rainfall, according to the NWS. The city announced that all parks and recreation sites would close at 4 p.m. today because of the deteriorating weather.



7:45a - Heaviest Rainfall currently over Austin and Williamson County. Nearing SA & Bexar Co. pic.twitter.com/8SF1h8XQlb— NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 26, 2017

The storm is moving northwest and is going to "meander" over the middle Texas coast – including Houston, Galveston and Victoria – over the weekend, the NWS said.

Tornado watches also have been issued for parts of the middle and upper Texas coast.

As of 9:15 a.m., electrical grid manager ERCOT was reporting about 300,000 customers without electricity in the area struck by the storm.

Emergency personnel report damage to buildings in coastal communities including Rockport, The Associated Press reports. Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Sims tells the news agency that firefighters were waiting for conditions to improve to assess the damage.

Russell Lewis, NPR's Southern Bureau chief, who was in Corpus Christi overnight, reports that things are much calmer this morning.



It's much calmer now in Corpus Christi. But the danger from Harvey remains. The storm is expected to linger for days dumping up to 40-inches pic.twitter.com/JbMV3biNfZ— Russell Lewis (@NPRrussell) August 26, 2017

"It was amazing to hear the amount of debris hitting the hotel that we were staying at," he said on Weekend Edition Saturday. "We're right on Shoreline Boulevard, overlooking the bay here in Corpus Christi. We're on the 15th floor, and just all night long you could feel the windows rattling, you could hear the windows rattling, you could feel the building swaying."

He said even though it was dark last night, "you could see sheets of rain and water moving sideways."

Police in Corpus Christi reported a tremendous amount of debris and power lines down in the roads, Lewis said. Officials also warned residents not to drink tap water or flush their toilets because wastewater treatment plants had lost power.

NPR's Russell Lewis describes the hurricane to Scott Simon

Gov. Greg Abbott preemptively declared a state of disaster in 30 counties on Thursday and requested a disaster declaration from President Donald Trump, who approved the declaration Friday evening as the storm neared landfall. The declaration will allow federal money to flow to affected areas.

As the storm moves inland, it is expected to stall, causing heavy rainfall. At a news conference Friday, Abbott said to expect "record-setting floods."

Austin officials say they will keep a close eye on flooding, especially in areas that have flooded in the past, like the Onion Creek area.

"[We will be] monitoring creek levels and so forth, so that we can – in a very timely fashion – be able to go out into the neighborhood and take the appropriate actions to warn or evacuate as that call is made," Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano said.

City officials say they're also prepared to open more shelters if local residents are displaced by flooding. The city opened two shelters for hurricane evacuees – at Delco Center and LBJ/LASA High School – on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was on track to be the most powerful to hit the U.S. in 12 years. Hurricane Wilma, a Category 5 storm, hit southern Florida in 2005, causing more than $20 billion in damage.

