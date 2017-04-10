Threat Of Flooding For San Antonio Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will develop later Monday night and could cause some flooding, according to meteorologist Bob Fogerty.

“We think, widespread across the area, we’ll see some totals between 2 and 4 inches,” says Fogerty. “In the heaviest spots, the spots that get the most rain might get up to as much as 7 inches.”

Fogerty says the storm system should move out of the San Antonio area mid-day Tuesday.