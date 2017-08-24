Three More Texas Counties Added To Zika Health Alert

  • More Texas pregnant women will be screened for the Zika virus following a new health alert by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The state health department has issued a new health alert involving the Zika virus for three more South Texas Counties.

Kinney, Maverick and Val Verde counties along the border with Mexico have been added to 6 others where there’s now routing screening of pregnant women for Zika. Del Rio is the county seat of Val Verde.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus which can affect babies of infected mothers. It first appeared in Cameron County last year.

It showed up again this summer in Hidalgo County.

The advisory from the Texas Department of State Health Services says expectant mothers who live in these high-risk areas should be tested for Zika three times during their pregnancy.

Preparing for Zika in Texas

A Bexar County woman is the first pregnant woman in Texas who acquired the Zika virus without traveling outside the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says the expectant mother traveled to Brownsville in November.

That’s right around the time six Brownsville residents were diagnosed with Zika from local mosquitoes.

State and local healthcare teams have descended on a Brownsville neighborhood, after evidence that a woman there has contracted Zika from local mosquitoes.  Florida is the only other state where that has happened.  Most in the United States who’ve tested positive for the virus got it while visiting other countries.

One of the biggest concerns among gulf-state governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, is how to help local communities fund the expensive method of mosquito-control to help prevent the spread of the Zika virus this summer. 

One of Abbott’s biggest concerns this summer is determining how much it will cost local cities and counties to begin a large-scale mosquito abatement program and whether federal funds will be available. 

  

Health officials announced Tuesday that they are investigating 14 new U.S. cases of possible sexual transmission of the Zika virus.

The virus was confirmed to be in blood samples from two women, using a method that detects pieces of the virus' genetic material, say doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.