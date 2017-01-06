TPR Begins Broadcasting In Gonzales

Texas Public Radio has expanded coverage into Gonzales and the I-10 corridor with the return of KCTI

1450 AM to the airwaves of Central Texas. The station, acquired by TPR late in 2016, had been silent for almost a year. This expansion provides a vital in-depth news and information source to Gonzales, Luling, Flatonia, and surrounding areas, and continues the growth of Texas Public Radio, which already serves five other areas of the state.

You can find the coverage map of 1450 AM at this link.

“We are proud to return KCTI to the air and bring top-quality programming to the Gonzales area,” said Joyce Slocum, TPR’s President & CEO. “We look forward to becoming a true part of the community with services such as free on-air public service announcements for area nonprofits and community organizations. We’re very grateful for the warm welcome that has been extended to us.”

KCTI’s schedule includes flagship news magazines All Things Considered and Morning Edition, produced by NPR. Listener favorites like This American Life, Fresh Air, and Science Friday are also on the schedule. Entertainment programs include Wait . . . Wait . . . Don't Tell Me!, Ask Me Another, World Café and the TPR-produced World Music with Deirdre Saravia.

Also airing on KCTI are the TPR-produced shows Texas Matters, a statewide news program that spends half an hour each week looking at the issues and culture of Texas, and Fronteras, a show focusing on the changing culture and demographics of the American Southwest and issues affecting politics, social order, economics and the environmental landscape. Texas Standard, co-produced by TPR with KUT in Austin, KERA in Dallas, and Houston Public Media, offers in-depth features and analysis of the news of the day from a Texas point-of-view, and airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m.