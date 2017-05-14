TPR Lifeline: The Screening Test We Love To Hate

By Wendy Rigby 6 hours ago
  • Randy Wright, MD, is a UT Health San Antonio gastroenterologist who performs colonoscopies as part of his patient care.
    Randy Wright, MD, is a UT Health San Antonio gastroenterologist who performs colonoscopies as part of his patient care.
    Yolanda Leija

Colon cancer claims 50,000 American lives each year, second only to lung cancer.

The screening test called the colonoscopy is more invasive and time-consuming than some other cancer checks that only use x-ray or blood draws. Many people simply don’t get checked.

Bioscience-Medicine reporter Wendy Rigby talked to UT Health San Antonio gastroenterologist Randy Wright, MD, about ways to prevent this killer disease. 

Below is a transcript of the interview:

  

Rigby: This is the test people love to hate: the colonoscopy. Do your patients dread it?

Wright: The patients dread it. They just think that it’s a tough procedure to go through.

Rigby: Much of that is just people don’t like the prep.

Randy Wright, MD, sees patients at the University Health System's Robert B. Green campus in downtown San Antonio.
Credit Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Wright: When I ask people about the prep when they’re coming in for their colonoscopies I get a lot of yucky faces. But at the end of the procedure when I talk to them almost universally people say “I’m glad I had this. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. I was comfortable the whole time. The prep was not the most pleasant experience in the world, but I got through it a lot easier than I thought that I would.”

Rigby: So this really is, in many ways, a preventable disease in that the test to screen for colon cancer can be used to literally find the problem and nip it in the bud, so to speak. Can you explain?

Wright: It is absolutely preventable. We have tests that can detect polyps, growths in the colon that sometimes can turn into colon cancer down the road. And the colonoscopy is a test that can remove those polyps and prevent colon cancer.

Rigby: So what is the technology that makes a colonoscopy possible?

Wright: We have remarkable fiber optic scopes, tubes with a camera on the end. They’re flexible. We can guide them through the rectum to the end of the colon and inspect the entire colon. And if we find polyps, which if we do find polyps in roughly 25% of people, we can find those polyps and remove them.

Rigby: And most insurances cover it?

Randy Wright, MD, specializes in gastroenterology and internal medicine.
Credit UT Health San Antonio

  

Wright: All insurances cover it. It’s mandated by the ACA that it’s covered as well.

Rigby: What is a virtual colonoscopy?

Wright: A virtual colonoscopy or you might hear the word CT colonography or CT colonoscopy is a procedure done with a CT scan in which a patient takes a prep, has a thin tube inserted in the rectum to inflate the colon with air, and then about a thirty second CT scan is done. A computer puts everything together so the radiologist or whoever’s reading the CT can see a virtual colon.

Rigby: But if they find a polyp, you would have to have a colonoscopy anyway to have it removed, correct?

Wright: That is correct. Depending on the size of the polyp, especially something greater than a centimeter, that person would need to go right away to have a colonoscopy.

Rigby: So who should consider which test and why?

Wright: There are some good uses for CT colonography. It’s one of the tests that the U.S. Preventative Task Force listed as appropriate for screening. For patients that are high risk for sedation or high risk for a colonoscopy, this would be a potential test for them.

Rigby: For your patients, though, do you suggest most of your patients go with the traditional colonoscopy?

Wright: I suggest patients go to a traditional colonoscopy where those polyps can be removed.

Rigby: Some people don’t talk to their physicians about this because it’s a difficult topic. But I’ve always had physicians who said “please don’t die of embarrassment and get the test.”

Wright: That’s absolutely true. You know, one thing I would really like to emphasize is the best screening test is the test that gets done. So for patients who are so uncomfortable getting a colonoscopy, there are other ways to screen for colon cancer.

Rigby: So if you’re over 50 and you’ve never had one, you should consider the test almost as a baseline, like women get baseline mammography?

Wright: That’s exactly right. And the main symptom of colon cancer is no symptoms. So that’s why it’s important to get screened once you turn 50.

Rigby: Dr. Randy Wright, UT Health San Antonio gastroenterologist, thanks for joining us.

Wright: Thank you very much for having me.

The weekly segment TPR Lifeline explores important medical issues with experts, and provides information that promotes healthy living. 

 

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine

Related Content

To Combat Mosquitoes, Metro Health Needs Your Help

By May 9, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Mosquito season is upon us, made more concerning this year by the spread of the Zika virus to the Rio Grande Valley. The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is fighting the battle against mosquitoes on many fronts.

Trucks that send out fogs of insecticides at night. Backpack sprayers where chemicals are placed precisely where mosquitoes breed. These are some of the tactics employed by vector control.

Should We All Be Trained To Stop Bleeding?

By May 8, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

With serious injuries that involve bleeding, the wounded can die in a matter of minutes. Lessons learned in trauma hospitals and military conflicts have convinced many in the medical community that we all need to be trained to use tourniquets, just like everyone is encouraged to know CPR. 

You see automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all sorts of public places these days: shopping malls, gyms, churches. The idea is to encourage people to jump in and help save someone having a heart attack.

Clean Surgical Instruments A Top Priority For BAMC

By May 4, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Clean surgical instruments are a top priority at Brooke Army Medical Center after a backlog in sterilization prompted a slowdown in elective procedures.

BAMC surgeons operate on more than 13-hundred people a month. Two weeks ago, however, some elective surgeries were postponed because of a lack of available sterilized tools for those operations.

Radiation For Skin Cancer Gaining In Popularity

By May 1, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Skin cancer is extremely common, affecting more people than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined. The majority of skin cancers are easily treatable. Now, some dermatologists are using radiation instead of surgery to get rid of the threat.

Your skin is your biggest organ. Many times, it’s also the most abused organ.

No Insulin Shots? Diabetes 'Cure' Under Study In San Antonio

By Apr 19, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

A possible cure for diabetes is on the horizon for the millions of people who suffer from the disease. The important research is being conducted in San Antonio. The technique is designed to make the body produce insulin on its own again.

Diabetic patients have to use finger pricks to check blood sugar and insulin shots to control their glucose levels.