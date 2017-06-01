Two San Antonio Universities Announce New Leadership

By Jan Ross Piedad 59 minutes ago
  • (L) Micheal Soto, (R) Thomas Evans are new executive-level additions to top San Antonio universities.
    Courtesy Trinity University & The University of the Incarnate Word

The University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University each announced new appointments Thursday. Dr. Thomas Evans has been chosen as the tenth president for UIW and Trinity University promoted professor Michael Soto to an associate vice president position.

For the past five years, Evans has served as president of Carroll College in Helena, Montana.  Prior to his time at Carroll College, Evans served at St. Edwards University in Austin for 16 years, having risen through the ranks in various roles ultimately to associate vice president of professional education and global initiatives.

Evans holds both a Master of Arts in Asian studies and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Texas at Austin.  He earned a Bachelor of Science in language arts from Georgetown University.

UIW will hold an official community introduction on June 13.

Trinity University has named one of its professor’s associate vice president for Academic Affairs: Student Academic Issues and Retention.

Michael Soto, professor of English and founding director of the McNair Scholars Program, was named the new associate vice president for academic affairs, addressing student academic issues at Trinity.  

He will be responsible for developing, managing, and assessing a comprehensive plan to improve retention of undergraduates and lead a range of other academic initiatives, including New Student Orientation and the Academic Honor Code and Council.

Soto also will coordinate first-year student academic advising and adviser training and resolve exceptions to academic policies, including academic records, course substitutions, grade changes, and overload approvals.

