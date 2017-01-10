Two Texans to Join New Pro-Trump Organization

From Texas Standard:



After Donald Trump is sworn in as president, the center of his operation is expected to move from Trump Tower in Manhattan to the White House. But not all of Trump’s team will be making the transition.



Instead, some people who were involved with Trump’s presidential campaign – including a few key Texans – will be forming a group that won’t officially be part of the D.C. operations.



Brad Parscale, the president-elect’s former digital director from San Antonio, is likely to become president of the organization. Garland, Texas resident Katrina Pierson, one of Trump's national spokeswomen during the campaign, is expected to be the group’s communication director.



Shane Goldmacher reported on the new group for Politico. He says the as-of-yet unformed organization is modeled after President Barack Obama’s nonprofit group, Organizing for Action, that was an outgrowth of his 2008 campaign.



"The idea is basically to have an adjunct that can help push the president-elect's agenda,” Goldmacher says. “Trump wants his own organization. He does not want to have to rely on the Republican party."



This is making some Republicans nervous, Goldmacher says. The group could potentially put pressure on Republicans, which Trump has been known to do.



