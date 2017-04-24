Uber And VIA Team Up To Encourage People To Attend Fiesta Car-Free

VIA Metropolitan Transit is teaming up with Uber to make sure Fiesta-goers party safely and responsibly.

VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt explains how the partnership works.

"We’re encouraging people to go totally car free to Fiesta this season through this partnership. If you are a 1st time Uber user, you can get that first ride up to $15 for free by signing up with a code, VIA2017, pretty easy one to remember," Arndt says.

Uber will pick up Fiesta attendees from home or any other location and take them to a VIA Park and Ride location. Arndt says that this is the best way to get to Fiesta, especially if you don’t want to deal with parking.

"Then you never have to get in a car. As we say, you can go car free, and you can be carefree.]

Round-trip Park and Ride services for select Fiesta events is $5, with discounts for children, seniors, students, and active duty military," he says.