UHS Celebrates 100th Birthday

  • University Health System's first hospital opened its doors 100 years ago on Feb. 2, 1917.
    University Health System

University Health System is kicking off its 100th birthday celebration this evening.

The public health system started in 1917 with the opening of the Robert B. Green Memorial Hospital which was on the western edge of downtown.

City and county leaders had realized the need and built the hospital for 250-thousand dollars.

Now, University Health System includes University Hospital, 20 health centers and and two mobile units.

The public centennial kickoff celebration is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Robert B. Green Campus at 903 West Martin Street in San Antonio.

