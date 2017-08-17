Vice Reporter Goes Inside The White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville

Originally published on August 17, 2017 1:29 pm
Vice News Tonight correspondent Elle Reeve (@elspethreeve) spent last weekend embedded with the organizers of the “Unite the Right” rally. The 22-minute documentary she aired takes viewers inside the movement, and features the voices of the event’s leaders, including white supremacist Christopher Cantwell.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Reeve about the footage she produced on the violence and racial tensions mounting in Charlottesville.
