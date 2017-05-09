Voter Registration Deadline For Runoff Is May 11

If you’re not registered to vote and want to cast a ballot in the June 10th City of San Antonio runoff election, time is running out.

All new voter registrations have to be complete 30 days before an election. In this case that means this Thursday, May 11.

Even if you didn’t vote in the original May 6 election, you can still vote in the runoff.

Incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor is in a runoff with Councilman Ron Nirenberg.

There are also runoffs in half a dozen council races.

They include:

District 1 between Roberto Trevino & Michael Montano

District 2 between Alan Warrick & William “Cruz” Shaw

District 6 between Greg Brockhouse & Melissa Cabello Havrda

District 8 between Cynthia Brehm & Manny Pelaez

District 9 between Marco Barros & John Courage

District 10 between Ezra A. Johnson & Clayton Perry

Early voting begins May 30.