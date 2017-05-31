Warrick On Weekend Wakeup: 'Overzealous Partying' To Blame, 'I've Learned My Lesson'

Related Program: 
District 2 Councilman Alan Warrick says "overzealous partying" is to blame for his waking up Friday morning on a bench outside City Hall, where he passed out after a night of drinking at a downtown establishment.

Later in the weekend, Warrick walked back his initial claims that someone must have slipped something into his drink and that, maybe, that someone could have been affiliated with the campaign of his runoff opponent William "Cruz" Shaw. 

Despite Shaw's call for him to pull out of the race and seek treatment, Warrick says he's received an "outpouring of support" since the incident and that he's "learned his lesson."

