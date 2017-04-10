Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

  • <em>The Washington Post</em>'s David Fahrenthold (center) learns he won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting, surrounded by his colleagues in the newsroom Monday.
For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners, linked to their winning works where available. You can also find the finalists — whose names were not released until Monday — right here.

Journalism

Letters, Drama And Music

  • Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

  • Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

  • History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.

  • Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.

  • Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

  • General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

  • Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.

