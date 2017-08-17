Whales, Jazz, Tango: Your Weekend's Here!

From whale-gazing to jazz to Tango music, a fun weekend is ahead in San Antonio.

First off, go deep. Really deep.

"We have Whales: Giants of the Deep, which is from a museum in New Zealand," the Witte Museum's Helen Holdsworth says.

"It's all about the Maori culture, it's about the science of whales. It's about the history of whales as they've evolved over time," she says.

The exhibit shows a real-life-sized whale heart big enough for kids to climb into an around in, and it also shows some real surprises.

"Whales were once land animals, and they evolved to become swimming creatures," Holdsworth says.

And importantly on a triple-digit weekend, their air conditioning works well.

"Yes, we're the coolest place in town, I promise!"

Find more on Whales: Giants of the Deep here.

Then on Saturday night performer Azul Barrientos at the Esperanza.

"We are going to be presenting tangos. This one I'm going to dedicate it to the dance itself," she says.

Barrientos specializes not just in song, but the stories and the history behind those selections. Regarding her look at Tango, she hopes people won't just watch, she wants them to dance too. And with her band playing, it's quite possible they will.

"I will have my musical family of Aaron Prado, George Prado and Nina Rodriguez. One of the things I absolutely love about tango is that bouncy feeling that most of the songs have," Barrientos says.

Find more on Azul Barrientos' performance here.

On Sunday afternoon, the McNay Art Museum also features music with a performance by Jim Cullum.

Daphne Lehman says seeing the Jim Cullum Jazz Band music comes along with museum admission, plus a lunchtime treat.

"We do also have lunch available. Those box lunches are going to be $13 for members of the McNay or KRTU, or $15 for non-members," she says.

Get there early to get a good seat, take in some great jazz, and afterwards, check out the exhibits that are not closed for re-tooling exhibitions. .

"Doors open to the museum at noon, and then the actual concert starts at 12:30. p.m.," Lehman says.

Find more on the McNay's Summer Jazz Concert and Lunch here.