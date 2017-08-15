What Can Be Done To Curb Teen Birth Rates In Bexar County?

Texas has the fifth highest rate in the country and ranks first for repeat teen pregnancies. The teen birth rate in Bexar County for ages 15-19 was 49 percent higher than the national rate in 2013.

The United States is at a record low for teen pregnancy rates and while Texas and Bexar County teen birth rates have declined overall, the high number of teen mothers giving birth again has remained constant in San Antonio since 2010.

The Trump administration recently announced $200 million of funding cuts for teen pregnancy prevention initiatives throughout the country, including two in San Antonio, saying there is "little evidence these programs have had a positive impact."

Teen childbearing in Bexar Country cost an estimated $60 million in 2012. The statewide cost for teen births was at least $1.1 billion in 2010.

Expecting a child at a young age also means significant personal costs and sacrifices. The number one reason girls drop out of school is an unplanned pregnancy.

The teen pregnancy issue is related to complex socioeconomic factors like access to healthcare and the cycle of poverty.

What's being done to curb high and repeat teen birth rates in Bexar County? What resources are available to young mothers in San Antonio?

How will federal funding cuts affect the work of San Antonio organizations committed to this issue?

Guests:

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12 - 1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16