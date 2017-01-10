Related Program: 
Texas Standard

What Texas Researchers Hope to Learn Studying Obama’s Social Media Archives

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Texas Standard
  • Texas researchers will do a deep dive into the first social media president's online presence.
    Texas researchers will do a deep dive into the first social media president's online presence.
    @whitehouse/Instagram
Originally published on January 10, 2017 2:31 pm

From Texas Standard:

As President Barack Obama leaves office, one of the legacies he’ll leave behind is his social media presence. He was one of the first presidents to use social media in such an extensive way, across multiple platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A professor at the University of Texas School of Information will be the first to do a deep dive into the complete social media record of the Obama administration, in hopes of exploring how this new institution has altered the landscape of the presidency.

Amelia Acker will be leading the research. She answered a call from the White House for creative and new uses for social media data. She’ll use the information to teach her new metadata course.

 


"The data archive itself illustrates the power of social media adoption rates over the past eight years,” Acker says. “The idea here is to use this cutting edge broad archive … to learn about the metadata concepts and preservation standards to provide long-term access to digital collections like this."

Acker says Obama’s social media use was a way the public could engage with the administration more directly than before. She says a deep dive into the data will help show that.

"It will illustrate how these different kinds of platforms of media reach Americans where they're already at and how they already share and access information about their communities, current events and so on," she says.

But Acker says the value of the archive is less about President Obama and more about the future of understanding media in a shifting world.

"I think it's a really big gift to the public to make this data open and available," she says.

Written by Beth Cortez-Neavel.

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.

Tags: 
social media
Barack Obama

Related Content

From The Start, Obama Struggled With Fallout From A Kind Of Fake News

By 2 hours ago

One of the most fragile pieces of President Obama's legacy in the aftermath of the 2016 election is the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans ran on their long-standing pledge to repeal it, and we'll know soon whether — as promised — they make it their top priority in the new Congress, even without having released details on what would replace it.

The history of the Affordable Care Act also provides a window into the earliest years of the Obama presidency.

Scorecard For A Departing President: Assessing Obama's Successes And Shortcomings

By 12 hours ago

President Obama will address the nation for what's likely to be the last time Tuesday night. He says the prime-time address from his adopted hometown of Chicago will be a chance to celebrate the successes of the past eight years and to offer some thoughts on where the nation goes from here.

The Social Media Fallout Of Trump's Victory

By editor Nov 12, 2016

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit NPR.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

How Fake News Spreads and What We Can Do About It

By & Nov 21, 2016

From Texas Standard:

The day after Donald Trump was elected president, Nov. 9, a Twitter user posted a picture of a few charter buses in downtown Austin, along with a now-deleted message: "Anti-Trump protestors in Austin today are not as organic as they seem. Here are the buses they came in. #fakeprotests #trump2016 #austin."