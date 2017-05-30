What Went Wrong In Flint? Scientists Investigate 'Poisoned Water'

"Water. Turn on the faucet and it's always there. Without it we perish. But how safe is our tap water?"

Using Flint, Michigan, as a case study, a new documentary focuses in on vulnerabilities in water systems across the U.S. Lead began seeping into the drinking water when the city switched its supply in 2014, causing a massive public health crisis.

Scientists explore the biology of lead poisoning, the chemistry of water, and the potential health consequences of drinking from a tainted water supply, to understand what went wrong in Flint and what it means for the rest of the country.

Guests:

Llewellyn Smith, producer, writer and director of NOVA's "Poisoned Water"

LeeAnne Walters, Flint resident, mother, water activist and citizen scientist

"Poisoned Water" airs tonight at 8 p.m. on PBS. View your local listing here.

