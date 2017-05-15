What's Next After Supreme Court Rejects North Carolina Voter ID Case

The Supreme Court on Monday has left in place a lower court ruling that struck down North Carolina’s voter ID law. A lower court had found the law unconstitutional because it targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about that story and other developments in Washington this week, including President Trump’s plan to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

