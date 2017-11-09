Why Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Might Sue The NFL

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys football team, is reportedly threatening to sue the NFL over Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract negotiations. Jones had previously supported re-upping Goodell’s contract but has since reversed course.

This comes during a tough year for the NFL, from low ratings to controversy over the national anthem to concerns about domestic abuse. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.

