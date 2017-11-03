Why Riding An Elevator Is Like Changing Gravity

A long time ago, in between undergrad and grad school, I had a job as a New York City foot messenger.

It was pretty cool. I got to know the subway system with startling accuracy. I delivered stuff to Annie Leibovitz's studio weekly. And I got to peer into the lives of many an investment bank.

But the best part of the job was the elevators — those long, high-speed elevator rides.

Being a physics student, I knew about Albert Einstein's famous recognition that riding on an upwardly accelerating elevator would be the same as feeling the "force" of gravity while being stationary on a planet's surface. It was this equivalence that led him to key parts of the General Theory of Relativity.

Being the dork that I was, I kept a red ball with me — so that every time I got on an elevator, I could toss it upwards at the exact moment the elevator accelerated upwards or downwards. If I caught it just right, the ball would seem to hang in the air for a moment, like gravity had been canceled.

Everyone else in those workday elevators thought I was nuts — but it always blew my mind.

To illustrate the point I was trying to work out back then, here is a great video from the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. As is often the case, I initially found this video on the great site The Kids Should See This.



