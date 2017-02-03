Related Program: 
Texas Standard

Why Texas A&M Is Teaming Up With a North Korean University

By & Molly Smith 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Texas Standard
  • Tongbong Cooperative Farm in North Korea. The Texas university will donate teaching materials and hopes to send graduate students to teach agriculture in North Korea.
    Tongbong Cooperative Farm in North Korea. The Texas university will donate teaching materials and hopes to send graduate students to teach agriculture in North Korea.
    Clay Gilliland/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Originally published on February 3, 2017 2:50 pm

From Texas Standard:

Texas A&M University has a new partner – in North Korea. The nation’s only private university has reached out to ask for help teaching students how to grow food in a nation of persistent shortages and high food insecurity.

Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, which was founded and is mainly funded by American evangelical Christians, will receive donated teaching materials from the Aggies.


Edwin Price, director of the Center on Conflict and Development at Texas A&M, is leading the effort. He says he hopes faculty and graduate students will eventually teach at the university for short periods of time.

The partnership developed almost six years ago when a graduate of Texas A&M, who is a leader in the World Evangelical Alliance, invited Price to visit North Korea.

While it may seem counterintuitive that the North Korean regime would be tolerant of a university funded by American religious groups, Price says that there are several reasons why it works.

“One of them is that the school is providing a high level of education and it is a link to the West that doesn’t otherwise exist,” Price says. “They teach advanced science as well as English. And increasingly North Korea needs well-trained people who speak English in order to interface at least with the Europeans and other countries that are working or are associated with North Korea.”

Price says that organic agriculture has flourished in the country as a result of sanctions.

“It’s actually a bit like Cuba,” he says. “Because of sanctions they have adapted organic means of agricultural production that are maybe less productive but at least they use fewer purchased inputs.”

The partnership won’t focus on agricultural policy. Rather, its focus will be on agricultural production, science and technology.

Price says that it takes “a bit of an adjustment” getting used to how to behave as a foreigner in North Korea.

“They’re always looking over my shoulder, that's for sure,” he says.

Despite the challenges that come with working there, he doesn’t rule out the idea that the country could one day become agriculturally self-sufficient.

“I’m an optimist, no matter where I work,” he says. “We persist in the belief that there will be and can be agricultural progress and I believe that of North Korea, just like other places.”

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.

Tags: 
Texas A&M
North Korea

Related Content

Texas Tuition Increases Spur Debate Over How To Fund Universities

By Mar 14, 2016
Ryan E. Poppe

In 2003, state lawmakers voted to cut the budgets for state colleges and universities by 11 percent per student. In return, lawmakers gave up their right to set the cost of tuition.  They gave universities control over tuition so the schools could make up for the loss of state dollars.

Steve Leslie is the deputy vice chancellor of the UT System.  He says since 2003 then the Texas Legislature has cut millions more in state funding for public universities.

The Source: Why China Matters To Texas Cotton Growers

By Jun 15, 2015
Mike Beauregard http://bit.ly/1IFEZ3q / CC

In 2011, the price of cotton doubled, sending the commodity on a roller-coaster ride and hitting a 150-year high, not seen since the American Civil War, when it reached more than $2 a pound.

Breaking The North Korean Information Blockade

By Feb 21, 2016

North Korea is considered the most reclusive country in the world. Outsiders know very little about what happens inside the Hermit Kingdom.

North Koreans, in turn, know very little about the outside world. The regime of dictator Kim Jong Un bans nearly all forms of outside media. North Koreans are exposed only to what their government tells them, giving them a skewed view of their own country.