Will Voters Turn Out To 'Represent SA' For The 2017 City Elections?

Early voting for San Antonio's municipal elections starts Monday, April 24.

The ballot includes six different bond propositions -- part of a cumulative $850 million proposed package for streets, parks, drainage and many other infrastructure improvement projects. San Antonio voters will decide whether to keep the incumbent mayor or elect a new one, and select school board and city council members for their district.

An abysmally low 10.7 percent of San Antonio voters cast a ballot in the most recent round of mayoral elections, according to a study by Portland State University.

From registration parties and video voter guides to beer-fueled panel discussions and a hyper-informative mobile app, multiple community initiatives are working to increase voter participation and encourage civic engagement in San Antonio. Will their hard work pay off at the polls?

