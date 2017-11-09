Woman Accuses Alabama Senate Candidate Of Sexual Contact When She Was 14

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for the open Senate seat in Alabama, is facing an accusation from a woman who says that he initiated sexual contact when she was 14 years old and Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

The Washington Post published a story Thursday documenting the accusations by Leigh Corfman, who spoke on the record to the paper along with her mother, as well as three other women who say Moore pursued romantic involvement when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s. The age of consent in Alabama is 16.

Moore, now 70, denied the allegations in a statement to the Post.

"These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign," he said.

In a statement, Moore's campaign chairman, Bill Armistead, said, "Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last ditch Hail Mary."

In September, Moore defeated Luther Strange in the Republican primary race for the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He is slated to face off against Democrat Doug Jones in December.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." Per Alabama law, it is too late for Moore's name to be taken off the ballot.

