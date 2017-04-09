Related Program: 
The Source

1 Million Texas Adults Suffer From Serious Mental Illness

By Jan Ross Piedad 17 hours ago
  • Pixabay (Public Domain)

In Texas, approximately one million adults are affected by a serious mental illness – from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder to schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and more – and half a million children under age 17 suffer from a severe emotional disturbance.

Data from an October 2016 report also shows that 1.6 million adults and 181,000 children ages 12 to 17 suffer from substance abuse disorders statewide. 

Annually, Texas spends $1.4 billion in emergency room costs and $650 million in local justice system costs to address mental illness and substance use disorders. 

House Speaker Joe Straus from San Antonio says mental health is a major public health issue and a "top priority" for the current legislative session. Representatives appointed to a House Select Committee on Mental Health concluded that funding and access to treatment are major pain points for Texans in need of mental health care. The House has tentatively passed a law regarding the equal coverage of mental and physical health care by insurance companies.

Mental health advocates say other policy priorities include increasing the availability of peer support services, educating the general public about mental health, and pairing jail diversion and reentry strategies with increased access to quality care. Bexar County's programs for diverting prisoners with mental health problems away from jail, for example, could be a leading effort for the rest of Texas.

Will state lawmakers find solutions for mental health concerns in Texas? 

Guests: 

*Audio for this show will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Tags: 
mental health

Related Content

Can Poverty Lead To Mental Illness?

By Emily Sohn Oct 30, 2016

After a mother killed her four young children and then herself last month in rural China, onlookers quickly pointed to life circumstances.

The family lived in extreme poverty, and bloggers speculated that her inability to escape adversity pushed her over the edge.

Can poverty really cause mental illness?

It's a complex question that is fairly new to science. Despite high rates of both poverty and mental disorders around the world, researchers only started probing the possible links about 25 years ago.

Mental Health First Aid In South Texas Tackles Stigma

By Jul 26, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

More than half a million Americans are getting trained through a course teaching them how to cope with people in a mental health crisis. Instructors are tackling a prevalent problem with an oversized stigma.

Texas Matters: 75 Years Of Advocating For Mental Health - The Hogg Foundation

By Sep 25, 2016

In the spring of 1949 nearly every major newspaper in Texas published an eight-part series called “The Shame of Texas.” It was a shocking and horrid look at the state of mental health care in Texas and exposed them as the nation’s worst mental hospitals.

Since then there have been periodic attempts at reform and fully funding mental health care in Texas – with mixed success.