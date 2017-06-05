300,000 In San Antonio Have College Credits, But Not A Degree

Nearly 25 percent of people in San Antonio have obtained some college credit, but have not completed their program or degree.

A new, local initiative called Upgrade is working to help adults figure out how best to approach completing their college education.

Launched in April, the program's goal is two-fold: Higher educational attainment as a personal investment, to improve quality of life on the individual level, and as a means to spur overall economic development in San Antonio.

Guests:

