Related Program: 
The Source

4-Year-Old's Death Spotlights Tragic Violence On San Antonio's East Side

By & 3 hours ago
  • 4-year-old De-Earlvion Whitley was killed in a drive-by shooting in July. His mother, Cyntwanisha Whitley, is pictured in white at the vigil.
    4-year-old De-Earlvion Whitley was killed in a drive-by shooting in July. His mother, Cyntwanisha Whitley, is pictured in white at the vigil.
    Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

There were 151 homicides last year in San Antonio – the deadliest year since 1995, according to the San Antonio Police Department. At least 40 of those homicides happened in District 2, on the city's East Side.

On July 20 of this year, 4-year-old De-Earlvion "Little Earl" Whitley was the first to child to die in a drive-by shooting and the fourth child to die violently in San Antonio.

In response to his tragic death, which SAPD says was likely gang related, city and community leaders joined forces to speak out against violent crime in the area. 

What's being done to solve problems that have long-plagued San Antonio's East Side and to end the cycle of violence? 

Guests: 

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12 - 1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8

Tags: 
District 2
shooting
East Side

Related Content

Turning Up The Heat On Violence Prevention In San Antonio

By Kim Johnson Jun 28, 2017
Flickr http://bit.ly/2sj6nFI

San Antonio saw a spike in violent crime in 2016. The summer months were deadliest, with 20 homicides in August alone. 

Attorney William Cruz Shaw To Take Council Seat In District 2

By Jun 12, 2017
Louisa Jonas / Texas Public Radio

The new city council member-elect for District 2 in San Antonio says public safety will be a top priority.