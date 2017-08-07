4-Year-Old's Death Spotlights Tragic Violence On San Antonio's East Side

There were 151 homicides last year in San Antonio – the deadliest year since 1995, according to the San Antonio Police Department. At least 40 of those homicides happened in District 2, on the city's East Side.

On July 20 of this year, 4-year-old De-Earlvion "Little Earl" Whitley was the first to child to die in a drive-by shooting and the fourth child to die violently in San Antonio.

In response to his tragic death, which SAPD says was likely gang related, city and community leaders joined forces to speak out against violent crime in the area.

What's being done to solve problems that have long-plagued San Antonio's East Side and to end the cycle of violence?

Guests:

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12 - 1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8