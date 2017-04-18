40-Year-Old Oil Spill Offers Clues To Deepwater Horizon's Long-Term Impact

By editor 57 minutes ago
  • The Ixtoc I oil spill. This spill was caused by a blown out oil well. The well ran wild for nine months and spilled over 140 million gallons of oil into the Bay of Campeche. (Collection of Doug Helton, NOAA/NOS/ORR)
    The Ixtoc I oil spill. This spill was caused by a blown out oil well. The well ran wild for nine months and spilled over 140 million gallons of oil into the Bay of Campeche. (Collection of Doug Helton, NOAA/NOS/ORR)
Originally published on April 18, 2017 10:06 am

Scientists from the U.S. and Mexico are teaming up to find out how the environment in the Gulf of Mexico is recovering from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. They’re examining satellite data from the Ixtoc oil spill in 1979 off the Mexican coast to see how the area near the Deepwater Horizon spill might look in the future. David Levin has our report.

This story was made possible by the C-IMAGE Consortium, Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative and Mind Open Media. You can find the full series, “Beneath The Horizon,” here.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
Deepwater Horizon

Related Content

Three Years After Oil Spill, Lawmakers Learn About $5 Million BP Gave To Governor's Office

By May 22, 2014
Green Fire Productions via Flickr / cc

Typically, money slated for the state budget is handled by the Legislature.

But yesterday the Texas House Appropriations and Natural Resources Committee found out about $5 million paid to the state of Texas by British Petroleum following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

The BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico happened in April 2010, and in September of that same year the governor’s office received $5 million from BP without informing the Legislature of the funds. 

'Deepwater Horizon' Director On The BP Oil Spill And The 'Addictive Dance' For Fuel

By editor Sep 26, 2016

Copyright 2016 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross.