Andeavor Announces New West Texas Pipeline

By 46 minutes ago
  • A West Texas pumpjack
    A West Texas pumpjack
    Pixabay

San-Antonio based oil and gas refiner Andeavor announced plans Friday to build a 130-mile crude oil pipeline system in the Delaware Basin, which extends from West Texas into New Mexico.


The Conan Crude Oil Gathering system will transport 250,000 barrels per day and terminate in Loving County, Texas. From there, the pipeline will connect with long-haul pipeline carriers to service areas farther east. 

It will draw from the oil-rich Permian Basin, which can be divided into two areas, the Delaware Basin to the west and the Midland Basin to the east. 

Late last year, the U.S. Geological Survey discovered the United States' largest continuous oil deposit in the Permian region. By some estimates, the Permian has yielded over 30 billion barrels of oil since 1920

Destin Singleton is a communications representative with the Andeavor Corporation. She spoke about how the pipeline's placement will affect the state. 

"So it's a pretty remote region, a very growing part of the oil and gas development in our state," she said. "Actually a lot of jobs in San Antonio have been because of the Permian Basin."

News of the pipeline's construction comes just days after Andeavor reported a significant drop in profits for the second quarter as compared to last year. Singleton says that won't impact the pipeline. 

"We have made a decision to move forward, and we actually have commitments from producers in the area."

According to a press release issued by the company, "the estimated capital investment for the first phase of the gathering system is approximately $225 million of which $75 million is expected to be spent in 2017. "  

​Andeavor expects the Conan Crude Oil Gathering system to be up and running by mid-2018.   

Tags: 
Oil
andeavor
Tesoro
West Texas
New Mexico
Permian Basin
delaware basin
pipeline

Related Content

As Saudi Arabia Diversifies, A Texas Oil Refinery May Be In Its Future

By Sep 20, 2016

Saudi Arabia is such an influential player in the oil industry that any action it takes — or is rumored to take — can sway global markets. So it's not surprising there's a lot of speculation about whether its massive state oil company, Saudi Aramco, is trying to buy a refinery in Texas.

On Fronteras: Dolores Huerta Still Fighting at 86; Oil Companies Surviving In The Permian Basin

By Apr 22, 2016
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

This week on Fronteras: 

·       As oil prices crash companies fight for survival in the fossil fuel rich Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico.

·         A look back at Texas’ decades-long pursuit of doing business with Cuba.

·         Dolores Huerta helped start the United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez. Now she’s working to increase voter registration and says Texas has a history to overcome

·         How some Albuquerque students are learning about health insurance by producing podcasts.

Tesoro Penalized For EPA Violations At Fuel Refineries

By May 31, 2013
EPA

San Antonio-based Tesoro Corporation has agreed to a settlement to resolve claims that it failed to comply with regulations under the Clean Air Act.

While the $1.1 million penalty seems low, the Environmental Protection Agency called the settlement the largest penalty for these types of violations in the history of the fuels program. 