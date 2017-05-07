The Art of Cole Porter: A Video Prelude

The current reprise of "The Art of American Popular Song" on KPAC, KTXI, and online at TPR.ORG is presented as a parallel to the current exhibition at the McNay Art Museum's Brown Gallery - "Broadway: 100 Years of Musical Theatre." This "video prelude," in three parts, focuses on intersections of the radio series and the McNay exhibit. The three short videos, preludes to The Art of Cole Porter, spotlight artwork by Joseph Urban, Don Jensen, Rouben TerArutunian, and Martin Pakledinaz, all hanging at the McNay's Brown Gallery through June 18. Also featured are video clips from one of Cole Porter's favorite singers, the irrepressible Ethel Merman, and the great crooner and dancer Fred Astaire. We also discover threads running from Fred Astaire to Gwen Verdon, and Cole Porter to Stephen Sondheim. It's all great entertainment which we hope you enjoy as a "prelude" to The Art of Cole Porter. Hear the show Sunday, May 7, at 2 PM on KPAC, KTXI, and online at tpr.org.