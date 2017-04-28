The ongoing radio series, The Art of American Popular Song, is now into week two, with The Art of Irving Berlin. The series will continue over the weeks ahead, through June 11, with shows devoted to Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Harold Arlen, and others. Each show is prefaced with a Prelude, a 10-20 minute video which spotlights the intersections of the radio series with the current exhibition at the McNay's Brown Gallery, a show called Broadway: 100 Years of Musical Theatre. These Preludes afford the public an opportunity to connect some of the dots between the ear and the eye. The Preludes feature a three way conversation among KPAC's Kathy Couser and James Baker, and the McNay's Jody Blake. We hope this reinforces the experience and encourages those who hear the radio series, or view these Prelude videos, to venture out to the McNay to check out the exhibition. My bet is you won't be disappointed you did.

James Baker, co-host and producer of The Art of American Popular Song: The Preludes.

The Art of Irving Berlin: The Prelude