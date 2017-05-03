Balch Springs Police Officer Who Shot And Killed Jordan Edwards Is Fired

The Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards has been fired. Police Chief Jonathan Haber announced the termination during a news conference Tuesday night.



The terminated officer, identified as Roy Oliver, was fired for violating several departmental policies, Haber said, but he didn't elaborate. The department has completed its internal review and leaves Oliver's potential prosecution up to Dallas County investigators.

Oliver, who was hired in 2011, has 10 days to appeal his termination.

“It is very important that the sheriff’s office and public integrity unit able to conduct their thorough investigation of this officer-involved shooting,” Haber told reporters. “My department will continue to be responsive, be transparent and accountable.”

Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School, and four other teenagers, including his brothers, were in a vehicle leaving a house party Saturday night when Oliver grabbed his rifle and fired at them. Police first said the vehicle was backing up toward police at the scene "in an aggressive manner."

But on Monday, Haber said video showed the vehicle "moving forward as the officers approached." Haber acknowledged he did not have all the facts before initially addressing the public Sunday.

A statement from the Edwards family released Tuesday evening expressed gratitude for the officer's termination. The family says it awaits his arrest for murder. The family says Jordan's two brothers were in the car and experienced the trauma of watching their best friend die. In the statement, the family says police treated the brothers as criminals and arrested them.

Rev. Ronald Wright, with a group called Justice Seekers Texas, was also at Tuesday's press conference with the police chief. He supports the chief and department, saying they're setting the right example.

"When we get these types of incidents that happened all over the United States, Balch Springs has reacted immediately to it and took action the way it should have," Wright said.

What happened Saturday night

Officers were responding to a call around 11 p.m. Saturday about underage drinking in the 12300 block of Baron Drive. Two officers initially answered the call; Oliver was the second on the scene, said Pedro Gonzalez, a police department spokesman. They went into the house to find the owner but then heard gunshots outside, causing a "chaotic scene with numerous people running away," Gonzalez said.

Officers left to investigate the gunshots and confronted a vehicle that was backing down the road. Despite verbal commands, the car then pulled forward and started driving away from officers. Oliver shot his rifle at the car striking and killing Edwards through the passenger's side window. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. No officers were injured.

The police chief has repeatedly offered his condolences to the family.

"On behalf of the entire Balch Springs Police Department, and the city of Balch Springs we express our deep, sincere condolences to the family," Haber said Sunday. "We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point."

Statement from police, regarding the incident



Statements from The Edwards Family

The Edwards family released a statement on Tuesday evening, saying they were grateful for the officer's termination, but they hope he will be arrested and charged for murder. The family says there "remains a long road ahead."



The family released a statement earlier on Tuesday, thanking everyone for their condolences "as we mourn the tremendous loss our family and community has suffered."

They described Jordan as "a loving child, with a humble and sharing spirit." Jordan was close to his brothers, who witnessed his "violent" and "senseless" murder. As the family prepares for the funeral, they said they don't condone any violence toward Balch Springs police or other law enforcement agencies.

Friends have described Edwards as a good student and popular athlete. Edwards and the four teenagers with him decided to leave what was becoming an unruly party as they heard gunshots ring out and police were arriving, the family's attorney Lee Merritt said, citing what witnesses had told lawyers.

The Dallas County district attorney and sheriff are conducting the criminal investigation. District Attorney Faith Johnson's office released a statement Monday:

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s Public Integrity Unit includes a specialized group of experienced attorneys and investigators. The Civil Rights Team responds to all officer-involved shooting in Dallas County to conduct an impartial and independent investigation. As such, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of Jordan Edwards. We offer our sincere condolences to Jordan’s family and will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers as we move forward expeditiously, with a commitment to justice and transparency. The Dallas County Medical examiner ruled Edwards' death a homicide. Watch the press conference Lee Merritt held Monday

Merritt said he hopes the investigation will be objective because it's not being conducted internally. Merritt also represents a Fort Worth family that gained attention from a viral video in December. The video showed a white police officer forcefully wrestling a black mother to the ground after she called police to complain about how a neighbor was treating her young son. The Associated Press contributed to this report.