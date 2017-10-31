Bexar County Approves Alameda Restoration Agreement

By 36 minutes ago

Credit Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Bexar County has signed off on a funding and development agreement between the county, city of San Antonio, Alameda Theater Conservancy and Texas Public Radio.

The Alameda, built in 1949, was once the largest theater for Spanish-language performing arts in the U.S. The theater closed in the late 1980s and was eventually purchased by the city in 1994. It will now be restored and reopen as a Latino-focused performing arts venue. TPR’s new headquarters will also be located in the building.

“The catalyst for this renovation was Texas Public Radio,” Judge Nelson Wolff said. “I don’t think people understand how significant that is to bring Texas Public Radio to the central city to begin with. And then right along the creek that we are expending a great deal of money to make sure we do it in the right way.”

TPR President and CEO Joyce Slocum said TPR wants to continue to enhance community engagement and increase local programing that celebrates the history and culture of our city and region.

Bexar County and the city, which approved the agreement in August, will provide $18 million in funding. TPR will raise an additional $5 million.

Tags: 
Alameda

