BOO: The Rise And Fall Of Texas Ghost Towns

From Texas Standard:



You’ve seen them as you drive along lonely Texas highways, or tucked away in the odd corner of an otherwise urban landscape. They're the bones of once-loved homes, cemeteries overgrown with weeds, even whole towns that time forgot. Ghost towns.



Texas ghost towns come in many shapes and sizes. Some were frontier settlements that died out; some villages whose residents tried and failed to build a way of life that matched their dreams. Other towns were born for reasons of expediency, then puttering out slowly or disappearing almost overnight.



To get into the spirit, this Halloween season, Texas Standard and public radio stations across the state are bringing these remains of civilization back to life.



Here are the ghost towns we've profiled so far. You can hear their stories and see photos at the Texas Standard web site. We'll feature one each day, through Halloween.



La Reunion: How A Failed Socialist Utopia Made Dallas The City It Is Today



This is not a ghost story. But it’s a story about the ghost of a dream – a French dream – to build a colony for Frenchman fleeing political and economic upheaval that began in Paris and swept across Europe in the late 1840s.



Lobo: When Lobo's Water Dried Up, It Took The West Texas Town With It



Driving west out of Marfa, you pass a foreboding sign. “No service next 74 miles.” You won’t see much on that stretch of highway 90. But past the small town of Valentine, population 134, there’s a place where the mountains stand guard over a row of desert-worn, derelict buildings. There’s a rundown four-room hotel and a boarded-up gas station. It’s all covered in overgrown brush. This is Lobo.



Best, Texas: The Ghost Town With The Worst Reputation



In 1923, the Santa Rita Number One struck oil in Reagan County, about 70 miles west of San Angelo. Boomtowns quickly popped up in the wake of that discovery. Some of them are still around – others, like Best, are not.



Even In Its Heyday As An Oil Town, Moonshine Hill Wasn't A Great Place To Live



A lonely historical marker sits on the side of FM 1960 outside of Humble, Texas. You would probably drive right past it. But, if you’re curious and stop to read the sign, you might also meet one of the last residents of Moonshine Hill, whose house is just behind that marker.



Los Adaes: You'll Find The Remains Of A Former Texas Capital...In Louisiana



Just off of Louisiana's Highway 6, about 30 miles east of the Sabine River that separates the state from modern day Texas, you’ll find the remains of the long-lost first Spanish capital of Tejas – one you’ve probably never heard about. It was buried for hundreds of years, until one archeology student decided to dig it up.



Oak Hill The Central Texas Town That Gave Its Life For The War Effort



If you travel just an hour outside Austin, there’s a place that starkly contrasts with the so-called “live music capital of the world.” East on Highway 71 towards Bastrop, the sounds of the city fade and all you’re left with are acres of untouched land, as far as the eye can see. If you take a right turn here, left turn there, you’ll find yourself at the gates of a cemetery.

