BREAKING: Hulu Chooses San Antonio

Updated:

Texas Public Radio has learned that Santa Monica video streaming giant Hulu has picked San Antonio to be the home of a massive new service center.

It will add up to 500 jobs to the city's technology sector. Earlier this month Texas Public Radio broke the story that San Antonio was one of two finalists for Hulu's Viewer Experience Headquarters. The other finalist was Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hulu is accepting a large incentive package from the City, Bexar County, and the state’s Texas Enterprise Fund . In an interview when San Antonio was named a finalist, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Bexar had committed about $800,000 in long-term incentives.

According to State officials access to the Texas Enterprise funds means at least 75 of the jobs will pay at least $48,083 annually.

City and county officials have said the jobs will range from employment in the call-center, tech support, management, and software engineers. According to glassdoor.com a Hulu Viewer Experience Advocate makes $15 dollars an hour.

The facility would reportedly be up and running in the fall of this year.