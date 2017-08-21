Related Program: 
Building A 'Bridge' For Bexar County Kids In Crisis

A new emergency shelter is opening for at-risk youth in San Antonio, including children who are homeless, neglected or abused. 

Nearly 2,000 young people were referred to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department in the first half of 2017, from runaways to youths with Class A & B misdemeanors like assault and burglary.

For troubled youth, maintaining normalcy is key to healthy personal growth and preventing further problems in the home, at school or with law enforcement. 

Local organization Roy Maas Youth Alternatives has served over 80,000 children since 1976. Its short-term emergency shelter The Bridge is the only service of its kind in the county, providing 24-hour residential care, food, clothing, education and life-skills training for at-risk youth ages 5 to 17.

A $1.5 million facility opening August 22 on West Avenue will be the shelter's new home, now more fully equipped to meet the needs of San Antonio's most vulnerable residents.

What other efforts are being made to aid abused and neglected children in Bexar County? 

child abuse

Related Content

The Source: Roy Maas Youth Alternatives On 40 Years Serving Children In Crisis

By Kim Johnson Oct 4, 2016
For 40 years, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives has served runaway, homeless and abused youth in San Antonio, working to create brighter futures for children by promoting individual success and healthy relationships in a safe, healing environment. RMYA programs have served nearly 80,000 high-risk youth since 1976 and the organization continues to grow, with a new short-term emergency shelter currently under construction.

Bill Wilkinson, Executive Director of Roy Maas Youth Alternatives

Tempers Flare As Lawmakers Work To Fix Child Welfare System

By Oct 27, 2016

In the past two years, 171 Texas children have died from abuse and neglect while in the state’s care. And tempers flared Wednesday as state lawmakers discussed how to fix Texas’ broken child care system.