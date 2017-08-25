Campgrounds And RV Parks Open to Evacuees

The Texas Association of Campground Owners (TACO) has identified campgrounds and RV parks with space available for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

Hurricane evacuees are encouraged to check TexasCampgrounds.com and TexasCabinRentals.net to locate Texas parks that are far enough away from the coast to escape the brunt of the storm.

Ten Texas campgrounds and RV parks already have told TACO they have space available for evacuees. However, people should call the parks in advance to reserve a site. Here are some that are in the San Antonio region:

— Braunig Lake RV Resort in Elmendorf: This park is located at 13550 Donop Road, Elmendorf, is offering evacuees a special rate of $20 per night if they call ahead and let them know they are coming. Phone: (210) 633-3170. www.brauniglakervresort.com

— Guadalupe River RV Park Campgrounds & Nature Trails in Spring Branch. This park is located at 7200 Spring Branch Road. Phone: (830) 885-7200. www.guadaluperv.com

— Leisure Resort in Fentress: This park is located at 1 River Lane. Phone: (512) 213-0112. www.leisurecamp.net

— Pecan Park Riverside RV Park in San Marcos: This park is located at 50 Squirrel Run, San Marcos. Phone: (512) 396-0070. www.pecanpark.com



— Tejas Valley RV Park & Campground in San Antonio: This park is located at 13080 Potranco Road. Phone: (210) 679-7715.

— TranQuil Gardens RV Park in Salado: This park is located at 5644 FM 2484. Take IH35 Exit 286 and go two miles west on FM2484 to reach the park. Phone: (254) 947-5192.