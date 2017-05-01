Can San Antonio Bridge The 'Digital Divide'?

One in four San Antonio households do not have access to the internet.
Low-income and rural communities are more prone to suffer from the "digital divide" — a disparity in access to technology and the internet — which exacerbates economic, social and political imbalances.
Internet access is essential to making progress in our personal lives and all areas of community development. What efforts are being made locally to ensure high-speed access to knowledge and opportunity for all San Antonio residents?
Guests:
- Richard Milk, director of policy and planning for the San Antonio Housing Authority
- Leilah Powell, chief of policy to City of San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor
- David Heard, CEO of TechBloc
- Jordana Barton, senior advisor for community development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas - San Antonio Branch
