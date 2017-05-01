Related Program: 
The Source

Can San Antonio Bridge The 'Digital Divide'?

By 1 minute ago
  • Digital inclusion is a goal for the City of San Antonio and local entities including the San Antonio Housing Authority, Goodwill and TechBloc.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Digital inclusion is a goal for the City of San Antonio and local entities including the San Antonio Housing Authority, Goodwill and TechBloc.
    Pixabay http://bit.ly/2qrv6CY
  • The city of San Antonio ranks in the bottom third for internet access of cities with more than 100,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    The city of San Antonio ranks in the bottom third for internet access of cities with more than 100,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
    U.S. CENSUS BUREAU 2013 AMERICAN CONSUMER SURVEY (COURTESY FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF DALLAS)

One in four San Antonio households do not have access to the internet.

Low-income and rural communities are more prone to suffer from the "digital divide" — a disparity in access to technology and the internet — which exacerbates economic, social and political imbalances.

Internet access is essential to making progress in our personal lives and all areas of community development. What efforts are being made locally to ensure high-speed access to knowledge and opportunity for all San Antonio residents?

​Guests:

*Audio for today's show will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2

Tags: 
technology
Internet
San Antonio Housing Authority
TechBloc
SAHA
Mayor Ivy Taylor
digital divide

Related Content

Google Fiber Will Reduce Impact On Neighborhoods, Says Mayor

By Apr 13, 2017
Robert Scoble http://bit.ly/1Q20DSP

Mayor Ivy Taylor says when she asked the city to revisit the Google Fiber huts  and their impact on neighborhoods back in January, she didn't want to scare the company off. 

Remember this was just a few months after the company head, Craig Barratt, stepped down, they had stopped nixed expansion into several other cities, and they continued to lose money.

"I'm not on the inside of their business. I don't know what all their concerns are as far as their overall program for rolling it out, so yeah that was a concern."

Now months later, she sees the Haskin Park hut removal and replacement with a smaller infrastructure hub as a positive, because Google Fiber has told her they are going to continue in San Antonio with a smaller tech footprint.

"They continue to look at how they can best roll out the system. It looks like it will be less huts in general, smaller scale huts and shallow trenching techniques," says Taylor.

San Antonio Scores Poorly On Internet Access

By Mar 2, 2017
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

One in four San Antonio households lack internet. A digital summit Wednesday held by city and community leaders aimed to bridge that gap.

The Digital Inclusion Summit brought in national experts to walk people through the issue and why it was important, but for people living in these communities like Rosa Wilson the reason was obvious, jobs. Wilson, a pastor at the Greater Faith Institutional Church on San Antonio's East side, says it makes it harder for her neighbors and congregates to find work.

The Source: Google Fiber, Municipal Networks, and HUD Taking On The Digital Divide

By Jul 23, 2015
Flickr user: Jerod Tarbell / cc

The City of San Antonio is making strides to address high-speed internet and the big gap in who has internet access and who doesn't, commonly called the digital divide.