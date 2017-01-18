Candidate Filing Opens For San Antonio Mayor And City Council Races

The race for San Antonio City Council has officially begun with the opening of candidate filing today. San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor and District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg were among the first to officially file.

Over the next month, people wanting a seat on the city council can file to run for office. Mayor Taylor brought a number of supporters to the City Clerk’s office as she took an oath.

This is the second time she’s running. There are two other declared challengers, Councilman Ron Nirenberg, and Bexar County Democratic party Chair Manuel Medina. Nirenberg filed shortly after Taylor.

Medina's campaign says will file in the coming days. This year could see a much different mayor and council race as it’s the first time candidates who are elected are guaranteed to receive a salary of at least 45,000 The lack of a salary often left people unable to run in previous elections. Both Taylor and Nirenberg agree it’s great for competition.

“That was a goal behind us putting council pay on the ballot which was an initiative of mine when I was appointed as mayor,” Taylor said. “I wanted to ensure anyone who wanted to run and represent their community could and that finances wouldn’t be a barrier to them.”

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that we have such a level of interest in not only participating in local elections but participating as a potential representative,” said Nirenberg.

Four council seats, Districts 6, 8, 9, and 10, will have no incumbents due to term limits or the councilmember choosing not to run. Candidate filing will be open until February 17th. Election day is May 6th.