Catholic Mass Pays Tribute To San Antonio Trailer Victims

The San Antonio Archdiocese held a mass for immigrants this weekend. Some of those in attendance included family of one man who died in the semi-trailer incident last month.

July’s tragic trailer incident took center stage at Sunday’s mass in prayers lead by Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller. “We want to commemorate the ten that died. We want to pray for those who are in recovery and who those relatives and family members who are here in San Antonio,” He said.

Parishioners filled the pues of San Fernando Cathedral. The Archbishop began the gathering with a payer for the migrant. He called it a mass of mourning and hope “in which we proclaim the dignity of each human person and condemn any action of racism and discrimination,” he said from the pulpit.

Ten candles were placed under a crucifix. Each a representation of one the ten from the trailer that died. Ricardo Martinez-Esparsa is one is of the deceased. He was 24. His family was present in the cathedral. The Archbishop lead a prayer for them.

Martinez was from Zacatecas, Mexico. His body has already returned home. His family will remain in the U.S. about two weeks. A spokesperson for the Martinez family said they were not ready to speak publically speak yet.

There are at least two people who remain in this hospital. The Archbishop has been visiting with them.

“One of them, there is a little bit of improvement. Another one that is … we hope he will be able to make it,” he said.

Many of the survivors from the trailer are in federal custody and could testify against the driver of the truck James Matthew Bradley. Bradley was indicted by a grand jury last week. He faces another arraignment next Monday.