City Seeks Public Input On San Antonio Animal Ordinances

Before making revisions to Animal Care Services' strategic plan, the City is gathering public input on how to handle San Antonio's stray pet and animal population.

There are also suggested changes to the Chapter 5 animal ordinance, which include a ban on tethering animals overnight and the number of animals an individual can legally own. Another topic up for discussion is mandatory spaying and neutering.

Citizens can share feedback through a series of public meetings, which began in February and will continue through mid-May. Proposals for ordinance changes will be submitted to City Council later this year.

The next public meeting is scheduled tonight at Miller’s Pond Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more dates and an online version of the survey, click here.

Guests:

Officer Shannon Sims, assistant director of the City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services department

Lisa Norwood, public relations and outreach manager at the City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services department

