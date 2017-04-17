Related Program: 
City Seeks Public Input On San Antonio Animal Ordinances

By 1 hour ago
Before making revisions to Animal Care Services' strategic plan, the City is gathering public input on how to handle San Antonio's stray pet and animal population.

There are also suggested changes to the Chapter 5 animal ordinance, which include a ban on tethering animals overnight and the number of animals an individual can legally own. Another topic up for discussion is mandatory spaying and neutering.

Citizens can share feedback through a series of public meetings, which began in February and will continue through mid-May. Proposals for ordinance changes will be submitted to City Council later this year.

The next public meeting is scheduled tonight at Miller’s Pond Community Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more dates and an online version of the survey, click here.

Animal Care Services

ACS Seeks Input On Animal Laws

By Feb 27, 2017
Eileen Pace / TPR News

San Antonio’s Animal Care Services is considering developing a new strategic plan and is asking for community input to develop it.

ACS has exceeded all expectations since implementing its last strategic plan in 2012.

 

City Councilman Roberto Trevino has proposed tightening the laws regarding how animals are restrained outside.

 

Animal Care Services To Use $900,000 To Expand Its Programs

By Aaron Schrank Sep 21, 2016
BenStoney via Flickr Creative Commons

Animal Care Services is one of the agencies with increased funding in the budget approved by City Council last week. ACS will use those funds to expand some pilot programs it says are working to forward its mission.

“Which is increasing that live release rate, while enforcing the laws controlling the stray animal population and providing education and outreach,” says ACS Director Heber Lefgren.

The Animal Care Services budget for the coming fiscal year is $13.8 million. That’s $900,000 more than the agency got this year.

San Antonio's ACS Working Its Way Back To No-Kill Status

By Jun 2, 2016
Eileen Pace / Texas Public Radio

The City of San Antonio officially reached 'No-Kill' status in December of last year, but recently fell below the 90 percent Live Release required to maintain that status.

However, Animal Care Services officials point out that they are still on track for reaching 90 percent again. Spokeswoman Lisa Norwood said that 'No-Kill' is not "Once and Done." 

 She says the live release rate dipped to 88 percent in April, but as the community works with the city, the rate is expected to go up again soon. She adds that No-Kill is a partnership goal with the community, and micro-chipping animals helps the effort by ensuring that if a pet gets away, it can be identified and returned to its owner or re-homed. 