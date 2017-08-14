Conflicting Rallies Converge On Travis Park Over Confederate Monument

By 2 hours ago
  • A group of Confederate supporters gathred in Travis Park to voice opposition to removing the confederate monument in its center.
    A group of Confederate supporters gathred in Travis Park to voice opposition to removing the confederate monument in its center.
    Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Here in San Antonio, the Confederate monument in downtown’s Travis Park was at the center of separate protests this weekend. Confederate supporters gathered in Travis Park to voice opposition to the monument's potential relocation while those who want it removed held a demonstration of their own. The words exchanged between the two sides were heated, but the protests were without violence.


Confederate, U.S. and Texas flags decorated one corner of Travis Park as about 250 people – some armed with long rifles and other fire arms – sang the song of Dixie. 

Story continues below photo

Confederate supporters gather at one corner of Travis Park
Credit Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Paul Gramling is a commander with the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He came to protest from Shreveport, Louisiana. He says confederate monuments across the country are war memorials and symbols of heritage. 

“They were put in spots where they are to remember and memorialize the dead soldiers - our dead men - who didn’t’ come off the battlefield, who never made it home. That’s what these monuments are for,” Gramling said.

The protest was organized by a group called This is Texas Freedom Force in response to a request by San Antonio City Council members Roberto Trevino and Cruz Shaw to re-locate the monument; possibly to a museum. 

The tall obelisk like monument features an unnamed soldier at the top. It was erected in the late 1890s by the daughters of the confederacy. 

Across the park nearly another 250 people held a rally of their own in support of removing it, chanting “Take it down, take it down.” Jonathan David Jones is a community activist and often participates in Black Lives Matter events. 

“This monument should have been gone a long a time ago. It needs to go now. We don’t care what they do with it. They can put it in one of their homes if they want to, but it doesn’t belong in public space,” Jones said. 
Jones feels the confederacy stood for white supremacy. “They say it’s for heritage, they say it’s for history, but we know what it’s really about,” he added. 

Story continues below photo

Supporters of removing the monument held a 'die-in' in the side of the park designated for their protest
Credit Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio Police had the two sides separated with barricades. Police Chief William McManus says it was to prevent physical confrontations. “My issue is keeping the peace during these types of demonstrations and having had about 28 years of experience with this in DC the most effective way to keep these folks separate is putting up fencing,” McManus said. 

SAPD estimates at least 500 people were present in the park. The fencing kept the sides mostly apart. That didn’t stop them from taunting each other with wars of words. Travis Park seemed to mirror the mood of the country in recent months. 

20-year-old Michael Murphy was arrested by San Antonio Police
Credit Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

There were no violent confrontations. At least one person was arrested from the counter protestors’ side. Police charged 20-year-old Michael Murphy with assault. 

The PA systems on both ends dueled with each other. On the confederate supporters side, Jeffrey Addicott, a professor at St. Mary’s University said the group did not stand for racism. 

St. Mary's Professor Jeffrey Addicott spoke on the confederate side of Saturday's protests.
Credit Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

“We’ve got black individuals out here, we’ve got white, we’ve got grey, we’ve got yellow, we’ve got a diversity of people. This is not about racism. And if any of you are racist in here please see me afterwards, I’d love to beat the living daylights out of you,” Addicott said. 

On the removal side, Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert said this country tore itself apart over the institution of slavery. “We stand together united, black, white, brown, gay, straight, of every color, Native American to say this is our country, we’re united we’re together, we love each other, we don’t want to hurt each other, we want everybody to prosper,” Calvert said. “This is our America and we’re not going back.” 

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert spoke on the side of the removal supporters
Credit Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Moving the monument is not a done deal. It will take action from the full San Antonio City Council. Councilman Shaw and Trevino are asking for the monument to be placed in an area where it can be integrated into historical context. It’s unknown when the proposal will be heard by a council committee. 

Tags: 
Confederate history

Related Content

Relocating The Travis Park Confederate Monument - Should It Be Done?

By Jul 21, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

In the heart of one of San Antonio’s oldest parks is a towering Confederate Monument erected thirty years after the civil war. Most visitors to Travis Park only pay passing attention to it, but in the last two years the 40 foot structure has become the subject of scrutiny as the people across the United States question the meaning of confederate landmarks. At least two council people would like to see the monument moved to a museum and community support may be growing.

Charlottesville Tries To Pick Up Pieces After Day Of Deadly Unrest

By Aug 13, 2017

Updated at 3:15 p.m. ET

A day after a rally of white nationalists turned violent in Charlottesville, Va., Gov. Terry McAuliffe said there is "no place" for such hateful people in the United States as he called on President Trump to more strongly condemn the perpetrators.