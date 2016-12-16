Corpus Christi Residents Still Without Tap Water After Chemical Leaked Into The System

CORPUS CHRISTI - Most Corpus Christi residents still can’t use tap water after the city’s water system was contaminated. On Wednesday, the entire city was told to stop using tap water after officials learned asphalt chemicals leaked into the supply.

Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen updated the public on the crisis earlier Friday.

Texas Public Radio’s David Martin Davies has more details.

“I’m at a Corpus Christi community water pickup station and here it’s car after car lining up to get their water. They’re allowed one case only and people are hoping that’s enough to get them through this water crisis, but they’re not sure because the Mayor said at a press conference the mayor said this is a situation that may have been going on for quite some time. He only came into office several days ago and when he found out there was a problem with the water system he demanded action,” Davies says.

In a press release by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, officials defined three zones of varying degrees of water access across the city.

Customers of the City of Corpus Christi were notified on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 of a problem with our drinking water and were advised to avoid all contact and usage of tap water until further notice. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality now have additional information regarding this situation to share with customers.

Three zones have been identified for the City of Corpus Christi: