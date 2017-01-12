Councilman Wants Public To Experience The Historic Alameda Theater

San Antonio District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino wants residents to know more about the historic Alameda Theater on Houston Street. When it first opened in 1949 the Alameda was the largest theater in the country dedicated to Spanish language films and performing arts.

Although the theater closed in the late 1980s Trevino is working to revive its history.

“Many people are not aware the Alameda’s significance extends beyond the silver screen. It was home to the KCOR Spanish language station. It was the first Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce in the country, home of the Mexican Consulate. Civil rights litigator Gus Garcia had his offices here. The building was made out of Mexican steel,” Trevino said.

This Saturday Trevino is inviting the public to see three, free movies at the Alameda beginning at 2 p.m. Those movies include "My Dog the Champion" and "Selena." RSVP’s can be made here.

In the interest of full disclosure, Texas Public Radio is in discussions with the City, Bexar County and other parties about a possible relocation to the stage house building adjacent to the historic Alameda Theater.