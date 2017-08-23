Dallas Police Honors 33 SAPD Officers For Assisting After Attack

The Dallas police department is honoring 33 San Antonio police officers for their assistance shortly after five Dallas officers were killed last year.

The 33 officers lined SAPD’s training room as Dallas Assistant Police Chief John Lawton presented with them a certificate of merit.

The five Dallas officers were ambushed and killed aat protest In July of 2016. A few days later the SAPD officers drove to Dallas. Chief Lawton said the support was welcomed and appreciated.

“To walk into the detail room and to see all them standing there after driving up from San Antonio was a feeling that you just can’t express, but it meant a lot to us," he said

The officers provided back-up to service calls so Dallas officers could attend the funerals of the fallen.“They were riding with our officers because we know it was a new area and maybe they weren’t real familiar with that,” Lawton added.

SAPD Officer Douglas Greene was one of them. He says they also provided emotional support “because it is hard for us officers sometimes talk about some of the things that experience and we see in the streets and it’s a lot easier to talk to another officer about it."

To police, helping a fellow officer is like helping family, no matter how many miles separate their departments. “When one department is in need another department is going to jump up and fill that vacuum and fill that void,” said SAPD Chief William McManus.

The officers were also presented with a commemorative coin from the Dallas Police Officers Association.