District 1 City Council Runoff Forum: Roberto Treviño & Michael Montaño

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" hosts a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting begins today and ends next Tuesday, June 6.

District 1 encompasses the cultural heart of the city in central San Antonio, where development and infrastructure improvements take center stage as the population continues to swell.

Six candidates ran for a chance to represent District 1 in the May 6 elections. Incumbent Roberto Treviño received 49 percent of the vote, narrowly missing the opportunity to bypass a runoff. Technology attorney Michael Montaño took the lead among challengers, with 31 percent.

Public safety, transportation, and sustainability are key issues, and both candidates place a strong emphasis on community engagement.

Montaño has roots in the Southside of San Antonio, and attended Yale College and Stanford School of Law. His platform is built on transparency, accountability and innovation, and equity for citizens is a motivating element for his campaign. Streets and city services are among his top priorities, as is "a more united District 1."

Treviño's background is in business and architecture. He was initially appointed to the City Council in 2014, then elected the following year. His campaign points to involvement with ongoing city projects like the Alamo Master Plan and SA Tomorrow, efforts towards cultural conservation, and proactively involving community members "to ensure a legacy we can all appreciate."

How can District 1 best balance preservation and development? How will changes to San Antonio's urban core impact quality of life for residents of the district?

Tweet to @tprsource, send an email to thesource@tpr.org, or call (210) 614-8980 from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 1: 78201, 78205, 78209, 78212, 78213, 78215. Input an address to find your city council district here.

A runoff candidate forum for District 9 is scheduled for Thursday, June 1.