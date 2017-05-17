District 10 City Council Runoff Forum: Ezra Johnson & Clayton Perry

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" will host a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting begins May 30.

With District 10 Councilman Mike Gallagher choosing not to run for re-election, a crowded field of candidates were registered for the city's May 6 election.

Out of 10 names on the ballot for District 10, two runoff candidates came out ahead on a close margin, each capturing 21 percent of the votes. A difference of only 18 votes gave candidate Ezra Johnson the lead over Lt. Col Clayton Perry.

Johnson names three goals for his campaign, to make District 10 more walkable, drivable and beautiful. According to his website, increasing resources for SAPD's community policing unit (the SAFFE program,) more access to senior centers and transportation are part of Johnson's priorities.

Perry, a retired member of the Armed Forces, puts forth the following values: "protect, preserve and promote." Perry has been a chairman and district representative for the San Antonio Building Standards Board, and also served as a District 10 representative for the recently-approved 2017 city bond package, according to his website.

Public safety and infrastructure are two big issues in the North East San Antonio district. How will each candidate plan to address citizen concerns? How will District 10 move forward in San Antonio's changing landscape?

Guests:

Ezra Johnson, candidate for District 10 City Council seat

Lt. Col. Clayton Perry, USAF (Ret.), candidate for District 10 City Council seat

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 10: 78247, 78233, 78259, 78266, 78232, 78217, 78239, 78218, 78209. Input an address and find your city council district here.