District 2 City Council Runoff Forum: Alan Warrick

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" hosts a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting begins May 30.

The campaign of District 2 runoff candidate William "Cruz" Shaw declined to participate in this forum.

Settled near San Antonio's urban core, the lively and diverse District 2 largely covers the city's East side.

In last month's May elections, incumbent Alan E. Warrick II took 40 percent of the vote against three challengers. Lawyer William "Cruz" Shaw earned a place in the runoff election – picking up 28 percent, at least 300 votes ahead of candidate Keith Toney.

Economic development and public safety are major concerns in District 2. Councilman Warrick, who has been on San Antonio City Council since 2014, plans to "zero" out issues including unemployment, crime, stray dogs, and vacant properties.

Who will District 2 voters choose to represent them, moving forward?

Tweet to @tprsource, send an email to thesource@tpr.org, or call (210) 614-8980 from 12-1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Audio for this interview will be available by 3:30 p.m.

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 2: 78219, 78220, 78210, 78208, 78209, 78202, 78203, 78218. Input an address to find your city council district here.

