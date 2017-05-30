Related Program: 
District 2 City Council Runoff Forum: William 'Cruz' Shaw

By Jan Ross Piedad 28 seconds ago
  • Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" hosts a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting ends Tuesday, June 6.

Settled near San Antonio's urban core, the lively and diverse District 2 largely covers the city's East side. 

In this year's May elections, incumbent City Council representative Alan E. Warrick II took 40 percent of the vote against three challengers. Attorney William "Cruz" Shaw picked up 28 percent, earning a place in the runoff election.

Economic development and public safety are major concerns in District 2. Shaw's platform shows support for women- and minority-owned businesses, improved infrastructure, and workforce development.

Who will District 2 voters choose to represent them, moving forward?

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 2: 78219, 78220, 78210, 78208, 78209, 78202, 78203, 78218. Input an address to find your city council district here. 

Elections 2017

