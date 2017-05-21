District 8 City Council Runoff Forum: Manny Pelaez & Cynthia Brehm

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" will host a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting begins May 30.

The city council place soon-to-be vacated by mayoral candidate Ron Nirenberg opens the opportunity for new representation in District 8, located in northwest San Antonio.

Out of 6 registered candidates in last month's city elections, a third of the votes went to candidate Cynthia Brehm, a marketing & advertising consultant. In second place, businessman Manny Palaez received 27 percent of the vote.

Transportation, public safety and protecting natural resources are common concerns on both candidates' platforms for District 8.

Palaez's goals focus on San Antonio's continued growth, fiscal responsibility, and "a world class airport," according to his website. Brehm's bid for the seat targets transparency, accountability, and ethics reform at the city level.

What will each candidate bring to San Antonio City Council? How will a new leader for District 8 affect development on the northwest side?

Tweet to @tprsource, send an email to thesource@tpr.org, or call (210) 614-8980 from 12-1 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 8: 78015, 78023, 78229, 78230, 78231, 78248, 78249, 78254, 78255, 78256, 78257. Input an address to find your city council district here.

Schedule of upcoming candidate forums: