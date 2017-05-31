District 9 City Council Runoff Forum: Marco Barros & John Courage

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" hosts a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting begins today and ends next Tuesday, June 6.

With current Councilman Joe Krier's decision not to seek re-election, San Antonio's growing North Central population is seeking new representation.

A crowd of 10 registered candidates came down to two after the May elections: Marco Barros with 24 percent of the vote and John Courage, earning 22 percent. A difference of about 300 votes separated the runoff candidates.

Both agree that addressing traffic is a key priority for District 9, which is experiencing more congestion on roads and highways that are either aging or under construction. Public safety concerns, like staffing for police and fire, as well as improving emergency response times are also important to the area.

Barros, president and CEO of the San Antonio Area Tourism Council, plans to focus on "basic city services" like street maintenance and fiscal responsibility at the municipal level. Air Force veteran and educator John Courage supports "greater transparency between the city and our neighbors," as well as more attention towards environmental efforts and more human animal control.

How will new representation change North Central San Antonio? What can District 9 residents expect from a new leader?

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 9: 78213, 78216, 78232, 78248, 78259, 78258. Input an address to find your city council district here.